A South Connellsville woman is in prison, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the arm.
Connellsville Police charged Kelly Lynn Pritts, 42, with aggravated assault-attempt to cause or cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and simple assault.
Police were called at 12:42 p.m. Sunday to a residence on West Painter Street in South Connellsville for a stabbing. When police arrived, they found Jason E. McFadden, bleeding from his upper arm, in the dining room.
McFadden told police that his girlfriend, Pritts, stabbed him with a knife and that she was in an upstairs bedroom, according to court documents. He said that the woman lost control, accusing McFadden of stealing her cigarettes and throwing things at him before stabbing him.
Police said Pritts locked herself in the bedroom. When police asked her to come out and talk to them, she kept saying she was afraid.
After several attempts to get the suspect to open the door, police kicked the door open to find her lying in bed. She complied with police orders to stand up and was taken into custody.
While being transported to the police station, Pritts said she had smoked meth approximately 20 minutes prior to the incident, according to court documents.
On-call Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr. denied Pritts bail, listing the reasons as Pritts being a threat to herself and others, the seriousness of the charges, drug issues and multiple mental health issues.
She’s currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 23 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
