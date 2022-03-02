A Tuesday groundbreaking heralded the beginnings of an integrated outpatient health facility in Fayette County, and its owners hope it will make a big impact on the community.
“It’s very exciting times for all of those involved, and I’m one of them,” said Uniontown physician Dr. Rich Cook.
Cook, who works for Canonsburg-based Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP), said the addition of new providers to their current location on McClellandtown Road in Uniontown left them needing more space.
He took his concerns to Gregory Erhard, CEO of PPCP.
“He said, ‘Well, do you want to just build a … building for your practice or do you want to make an impact?’” Cook said. “We said we want to make an impact. We want to do something for Fayette County.”
From there, a partnership formed with the PPCP, Allegheny Health Network (AHN), Ohio-based commercial real estate development Equity LLC and Carehub, which specializes in integrated outpatient health care facilities.
The result will be a 27,500 square-foot, state-of-the-art center outpatient facility at 80 Matthew Drive in South Union Township.
Carehub CEO Lee Jackson said his company is committed to enabling physician practices to stay independent while reducing their overall costs. That can be done by delivering facilities designed to foster increased access to care, communication and the positive health outcomes of the community, he said.
“We’re very excited to be a part of this project,” he said.
Dr. Chong Park, president of AHN Jefferson Hospital, said Carehub designed a nice building on the outside, but he is especially excited for what’s inside the building – especially the “tele-bunker.”
“Basically, what it is, is another exam room, but instead of talking to a doctor face to face, you’re going to talk to a doctor on a television screen,” Park said. “It allows health care to come to the patient. The patient doesn’t have to go to some strange building 10, 20, 40, 50, 100 miles away to get their specialty care.”
With AHN serving as the primary anchor tenant, Park said they’ll bring in specialists in women’s care, orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, neurology, rheumatology, endocrinology, and a few others to start.
“That’s the key,” Park said, “to start.”
AHN’s space at the new facility will include 12 exam rooms and a comprehensive imaging suite with X-ray, mammography and ultrasound screening.
AHN Jefferson Labor & Delivery Medical Director Dr. David Logan said the women’s health component will include obstetric services, preventive gynecologic care, OB and midwifery care, and the AHN Perinatal Hope program for women with substance use disorders.
“We’re confident that this facility will indeed serve as an exemplary model for the future of health and wellness in this area,” Logan said.
Sue Quinn, outreach coordinator to state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, noted Fayette County ranks at 66 of the 67 counties in the state in terms of health despite having excellent health care available.
“Unfortunately, getting the people to the health care is always an issue,” she said. “So, having this here, having the doctors come and having services for the people is just phenomenal.”
State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, said health care vitally influences the quality of life of residences.
“This being in the area is really going to help with that,” Dowling said. “This state-of-the-art center will bring leading primary care and specialty physicians even closer to home for patients throughout the county.”
The county commissioners also voiced their support of the facility.
“If you have it local and have it in easy, accessible areas, they’re going to come here,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said the more services the county has, the easier it is for the commissioners to promote the county and attract people to the county.
“I think this is a great move for Fayette County,” he said.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said he believes the facility will help the county become a regional health care hub.
“This will definitely help our cause,” he said.
South Union Township Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer said he’s hopeful there’s more to come in the booming township.
“We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship,” he said.
Construction of the facility is expected to be complete by early 2023.
