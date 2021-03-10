A house at 114 Ball St. caught fire Tuesday, extensively damaging the residence.
Rick McCormick, fire chief of South Union Volunteer Fire Department, said the homeowner was on the porch with a few friends when the fire started. The fire was called in at 3:09 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but McCormick said it has been deemed accidental. A fire marshal has been called in to investigate further.
McCormick said no one was injured in the fire. He said firefighters were there for about an hour and a half. He is unsure whether the home is a total loss, but said it sustained substantial damage.
The volunteer fire companies that responded to the fire were South Union, Collier, Hopwood and Edenborn.
