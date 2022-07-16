Charges have been filed against a South Union Township who allegedly brandished a gun and threatened to kill people for cutting grass too late in the day.
Richard Eugene Burgraff, 28, was charged with multiple counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment before Magisterial Judge Jennifer Jeffries on Thursday.
State police said they were called to Coal Lick Run in South Union Township at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday for a person with a weapon. Police spoke with John Ray Sullivan, Karl Lease, Isaiah Sullivan and Johnathan Smosny, all of whom were cutting grass and hedges when they got into an argument with Burgraff about why they were doing that so late.
Police said the argument escalated when Burgraff pointed a black handgun at the men and threatened to kill them.
When the men told Burgraff they were going to call the police, Burgraff got into his girlfriend’s car with her and fled, police said. Burgraff is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bail set at $20,000.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 28 before Jeffries.
