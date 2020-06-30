A man who allegedly pushed his girlfriend from a moving vehicle in North Union Township reportedly had marijuana and illegal firearms in his South Union Township home.
Charles Nelson Smith, 35, of 3 Jamison Street was arrested Sunday after his girlfriend went to the hospital for treatment and state police conducted a search warrant at his home.
According to court paperwork, state police responded to Uniontown Hospital and interviewed Molly Dale Sunday morning. She reported Smith pushed her out of his vehicle when he was driving about 50 mph on Route 51. He then allegedly forced her back into the vehicle and hit her multiple times in the face. She suffered a black eye, a bloodied lip and bruises to her back, shoulder and legs, police said.
Police searched the home Sunday afternoon on suspicion of illegal firearms, and reportedly found two rifles, a shotgun, nine bags of suspected marijuana, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.
Smith pleaded guilty in 2009 to burglary, meaning he cannot legally possess a firearm, police said.
In the assault case, he was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at $10,000.
In the drugs case, he was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a firearm prohibited. Bail was set at $100,000 in that case. He remains in Fayette County Prison, unable to post bail.
