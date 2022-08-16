The South Union Township supervisors are moving ahead with plans to reschedule a public hearing concerning the operation of short-term rentals.
“There will be modifications made to our current ordinance,” said Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer. “A public hearing will be set up in the near future to amend the current ordinance.”
Schiffbauer said township solicitor James Davis is currently researching potential changes to the ordinance, which has been in place since 1974, before Airbnbs and other short-term rentals gained popularity.
“Our solicitor will let us know when he is ready for us to schedule the public hearing,” he said.
The supervisors recently issued a cease-and-desist order for an Airbnb that has been operating at 50 Bailey Lane. That directive means that Pam and Jessica Kruse, the owners of the property, can no longer operate it as a short-term rental.
The South Union Township property is one of 13 short-term rentals the Kruses operate throughout the county. Pam Kruse has said the properties bring in renters who help stimulate the local economy. She said the South Union Township property generates about $7,000 in hotel taxes annually.
The home started being advertised as an Airbnb early last year.
Fred Junko, who lives on Adams Lane near the country club, has said that Kruses’ rental and others in the township have been operating in residential neighborhoods where zoning ordinances don’t permit them.
While Junko said he and his neighbors have been bothered by the destruction of property, trespassing and noise created by renters at the Bailey Lane property, Pam Kruse said there have never been any problems at the house.
