A South Union Township girl has continued her giving ways by donating 19 cases of water to a local soup kitchen, and she’s far from being done.
Last year and during this summer, Hayden Hollowood decided to sell lemonade as well as some snacks outside her Dixon Boulevard home, where she raised enough money through lemonade and snack sales to purchase and donate supplies to South Union Volunteer Fire Company, Uniontown Police Department, Fayette Friends of Animals and Laurel Highlands Middle School’s Mustang Closet, a program that offers free clothing for any middle-schooler in need.
“Hayden has been interested in donating her toys and outgrown clothing to others in need since a very young age,” said her mother, Ashley Hollowood.
Now 11 years old and the lemonade stand closed for the fall and winter, Hayden had asked family and friends for water donations for the Uniontown Salvation Army soup kitchen, Sally’s Cafe, after she saw a Facebook post about a need for water and was able to secure 19 cases of water.
“I didn’t have a number of cases in mind,” Hayden said. “(I) just wanted to help the people who need lunch get bottled water.”
The willingness to help didn’t stop there because when Hayden and Ashley dropped off the water at the Salvation Army, they asked Uniontown Salvation Army Capt. Erin Rischawy if there were any other immediate needs or volunteer opportunities.
“At this time, volunteer opportunities are during school hours, but Captain Erin said they can always use help wrapping silverware, so I thought it would be fun to do in a group,” Hayden said.
Ashley said Hayden’s friends and family wrapped silverware over the weekend to give to the Salvation Army on Monday.
And, yet, Hayden is still not done.
“She is also currently taking donations to help a local mom with 2- and 3-year-old girls for Christmas gifts and new clothing,” Ashley said.
Ashley, a former social worker, said she still has friends in the field, and they keep in touch, which is how Ashley found out about the mother and the two girls.
Hayden said they’re looking for donations of clothes – sizes 18 months to 3T – “Frozen” toys, dolls, “CoComelon” and “Paw Patrol” merchandise, snacks, household items, clothes and items for the mother, whose size is XL.
“My mom’s friend, Jesseka Chapman from Blitz of Glitz, donated a gift card for the mom to come shopping,” Hayden said.
“I am so proud of her kind and giving spirit and encourage it as much as possible,” Ashley said. “She is learning the true meaning of community engagement and involvement at a young age. I can’t wait to see the future things she accomplishes.”
Anyone who wants to help Hayden Hollowood in her efforts with assisting the community can PayPal Ashley Hollowood (ashleyhollowood@yahoo.com) or send Hayden Hollowood a letter or donation to 281 Dixon Blvd., Uniontown, PA, 15401.
