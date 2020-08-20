South Union Township supervisors recognized local police at their August meeting, declaring Aug. 5 “South Union Township Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”
“Given the discourse that’s going on today, we wanted to give police officers the recognition that they so deserved,” said Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer.
State Police from the Uniontown barracks, which is the main law enforcement agency for the township, attended the meeting, along with representatives of the Uniontown City Police Department, which patrols the Sheepskin Trail, and Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower.
“It’s nice to be recognized for the good work that we do, and it’s nice to know that the communities that we patrol still appreciate the good work that we do within the communities and the services that law enforcement has to offer,” said State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
Schiffbauer said the township works closely with state police, who provide crime data to help determine any trends that require action and information to determine any areas that may need additional police protection.
He also lauded their partnership with Uniontown City Police on the Sheepskin Trail, taking a proactive approach to provide a sense of security for those on the trail.
Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said officers enjoy the patrols, and the partnership has given city police officers an opportunity to expand their community support.
“We’ve been able to extend our police duties in our area, which gave us the opportunity to work with the residents in South Union Township,” he said. “It’s a very, very nice experience, actually. Everyone is so nice, and our community is as well. Our community leaders, our pastors, our residence and our police force just make things the way they are in lieu of what’s going on in the world. We’re not having those problems, and South Union Township is just an extension of that.”
Schiffbauer said they continual receive positive feedback about the patrols. Kolencik said there have been no major incidents on the trail, and thanked the community leaders in both Uniontown and South Union Township for their support.
Bower said he was appreciative of the proclamation for state police and his office. He said he believes Fayette County supports its law enforcement officers.
“It’s time for everyone to understand that police officers do a great service for our country, and under the present atmosphere in this county – not in Fayette County, but in other areas – police officers are looked down upon, and in my lifetime I’ve never seen that happen,” he said. “I think Fayette County is a strong supporter of police. This is an area, in my opinion that is for public safety and support the police. So it’s time for other areas throughout the country to realize that defunding the police is not the way to go, and I think it was a great thing that South Union Township did.”
Schiffbauer said they found it imperative to recognize law enforcement and the risks they take going to work every day, and to also thank their families who support them and deeply understand the risks involved with police work.
“We certainly understand the role that law enforcement provides to our county. Without a strong roll of law enforcement, our society degrades, and heaven knows what you’re going to wind up with then,” he said. “The idea to defund the police is certainly not very wise. It’s an attack on an institution that has made our country as great as it is. They’re more than deserving of being recognized for the good that they do in our community.”
