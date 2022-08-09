South Union Township supervisors have issued a cease-and-desist order for an Airbnb that has been operating at 50 Bailey Lane near the Uniontown Country Club’s golf course.
Solicitor James Davis said a township code enforcement officer tried on Friday to deliver the order to Pam and Jessica Kruse, the owners of the Airbnb, at the Falls Market in Ohiopyle that they have owned for the past 10 years. However, the women were off sick, so Davis said the order would be delivered by mail.
“That directive would mean that they could no longer use the South Union Township property as a short-term rental because of where it is located,” Davis said.
The Kruses’ property is located in a residential area, and the township zoning code, which dates back to 1974, does not permit short-term rentals in residentially-zoned areas, officials said.
The cease-and-desist was issued after township supervisors canceled a public hearing scheduled for this Thursday to consider whether Airbnbs and other short-term rentals would be permitted to continue to operate in the township. On Monday, Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer questioned whether officials need to have the hearing, and could continue to rely on laws they already have on the books.
The South Union property is one of 13 short-term rentals the Kruses operate throughout the county. Pam Kruse said the properties bring in renters who help stimulate the local economy.
“The people who are coming here for the short-term rentals have been spending money,” said Pam Kruse, a Mill Run resident and a graduate of Connellsville Area Senior High School. “Fayette County realizes how important Airbnbs are to the economy.”
She said the Airbnb at 50 Bailey Lane generates about $7,000 in hotel taxes yearly.
“It would be a huge blow to the county if they shut us down,” she said.
The home started being advertised as an Airbnb rental early last year.
Fred Junko, who lives on Adams Lane near the country club, has said the Kruses’ rental and others in the township have been operating in residential neighborhoods where zoning ordinances don’t permit them.
“My wife and I have been fighting against the operation of an Airbnb in our neighborhood for more than a year,” he said in a letter to the township supervisors.
While Junko said he and his neighbors have been bothered by the destruction of property, trespassing and noise created by renters at the Bailey Lane property, Pam Kruse said there have never been any problems at the house.
“The police have never been called to the Airbnb,” she said. “People who want to rent the house are vetted. We have cameras at all of our locations to keep track of any issues that might arise.”
She said the Airbnb rents for $500 a night, and it is usually rented out by large families, or doctors or traveling nurses in need of a place near Uniontown Hospital.
“The people keep coming to rent it, and it brings all kinds of money into our local economy,” she said.
