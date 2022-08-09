South Union Township Airbnb

Cindy Ekas | Herald-Standard

South Union Township officials have issued a cease-and-desist letter to the owners of an Airbnb property on Bailey Lane in the township.

 Cindy Ekas | Herald-Standard

South Union Township supervisors have issued a cease-and-desist order for an Airbnb that has been operating at 50 Bailey Lane near the Uniontown Country Club’s golf course.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.