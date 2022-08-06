The South Union Township supervisors are moving ahead with plans to build a $4.99 million indoor sports complex in a vacant building they purchased from O.C. Cluss Lumber on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Chairman Jason Scott said the township is using $700,000 of its own money for the project. An additional $4.29 million will fully fund it.
“We’re really excited about this complex because we have been working on it for several years,” Scott said. “Now, we have the funding in place that we need to begin converting the warehouse into the indoor sports complex.”
Scott said the township recently received notification from United Bank that a $4.2 million loan had been approved. The loan rate is set at 3.88% for the first 10 years. The rate will reset at the end of the 10-year period based on interest rates at that time.
“We needed to have the financing approved before we could move ahead with the project,” Scott said. ‘We’re very excited we can start construction. This is going to be a great project for the entire area.”
Scott said the construction will begin on Sept. 1. It is expected to be completed within nine months.
The complex will include 18,000 square feet of playing surface that will feature turf. Another 6,000 square feet will include an addition on the front and side of the building.
“We will have little decks built on the second floor so that people will have a view of the entire playing field,” he said.
Scott said the building will include four meeting rooms, restrooms and concession stands.
In 2018, the township purchased the building from owner Chris Cluss, according to Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer.
He explained the financing interest to purchase the building cost the township $40,000.
“Chris Cluss donated the $40,000 in financing costs back to us so we actually paid nothing in financing charges which was great,” Schiffbauer said.
The breakdown of the cost is as follows:
n $3,424,000 to Fairchance Construction for building costs.
n $648,000 to A1 Electrical for electrical work
n $921,000 to Pine Hollow for heating and ventilation work
Scott said no bank origination fee will be charged on the loan, but the township will pay all closing costs, including a bank legal counsel fee estimated to be about $5,000. There will be a nine-month, interest-only payment followed by a 231-month amortization. The cap on the interest rate is 15%.
“We’re hoping to have it paid off in about seven or eight years,” Scott said. “The 10-year mortgage is in our budget.”
After the building is completed, Scott explained that revenue will be coming into the township because of rental fees and other costs charged to groups that will be using the facility.
“About 330 to 500 kids will be playing in the facility,” Scott said. “We will have 17 teams playing on the field. Some of them will be coming in from outside the area. We even have some kids who will be coming from Morgantown to play.
“This is definitely the pinnacle of my career,” Scott added.
The supervisors also awarded the 2022 paving program to the lowest bidder, Redstone Excavating, at a cost of $288,086.25.
Other bids included $298,170.50, El Grande Industries Inc.; Tresco Paving, $304,791; Morgan Excavating LP, $346,257.05; and Constable Construction, $349,696.59.
In other business, Supervisor Rick Vernon, who is chairman of the Areford Area Neighborhood Picnic Committee, announced this year’s event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. It is open to current and previous Areford area residents. Anyone who has questions about the picnic can contact Vernon at 724-557-6688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.