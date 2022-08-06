South Union

Cindy Ekas | Herald-Standard

South Union Township Supervisors (from left) Chairman Jason Scott, Bob Schiffbauer and Rick Vernon stand in front of the former O.C. Cluss building, which will be turned into a $4.99 million indoor sports complex.

 Cindy Ekas | Herald-Standard

The South Union Township supervisors are moving ahead with plans to build a $4.99 million indoor sports complex in a vacant building they purchased from O.C. Cluss Lumber on Pennsylvania Avenue.

