Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.