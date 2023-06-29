The Southwestern Pennsylvania Council, which includes representatives from 10 area counties, gathered in Fayette County earlier this week for the first time.
Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites is the secretary/treasurer with the SPC and, while as organization moves its operations to another part of Pittsburgh, he and other leaders of the organization have hosted meetings in their home counties. Fayette’s was held at the headquarters for Fay-Penn Economic Development Council in Lemont Furnace.
Representatives from Fay-Penn and Republic Food Enterprise Center gave presentations during the meeting to highlight the county.
Laura Kuhns, executive director of Fay-Penn, said the organization works to stimulate all phases of economic development in the county including, recreation and tourism, housing, preserving the natural beauty of the county’s historical sites. She noted that Fallingwater in Mill Run was recently named by UK-based Buildworld as The Most Loved Building in the U.S., beating out popular structures like the Empire State Building in New York, which came in second place.
Republic Food Enterprise Center catered the meeting and the center’s general manager, Joe Ambrose, spoke of its programs to benefit farmers and the public with the first being the “value-added” products.
“Value-added is we take (produce) from the farmers, and we create a jarred product from it,” Ambrose said, adding that it can be anything from sauces to salsa. “It gives the farmer a second source of revenue.”
Ambrose said they purchase the ingredients from the farms, make the products at their FDA-approved cannery, and sell the finished product back to the farmer. In turn, the farmer can sell the farm fresh product to customers.
He added that they work with farmers across Southwestern Pennsylvania, and in parts of Maryland and West Virginia.
Along with housing the Fayette County Food Bank in their building, Ambrose said the center also sells farm-to-table products by local farmers on their website (www.republicfoodenterprisecenter.org) or through the app Market Wagon, which is an online-farmer’s market.
During the meeting, the board unanimously voted to adopt its Long-Range Transportation Plan which includes the 10 counties.
“This allows PennDOT to implement projects for bridges and roadways,” Vicites said, adding that there’s over $50 million going toward bridge projects alone for the next four years.
Locally, projects that fall under the four-year plan include the Memorial Bridge in Connellsville, the Cast Iron Bridge restoration project in Brownsville, and the North Gallatin Avenue Bridge and Layton Bridge rehabilitation projects.
Vicites said the meeting was a great opportunity to bring in other county commissioners to see how progressive Fayette County has become.
“We gave a good impression,” Vicites said. “Fayette County is on the move.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.