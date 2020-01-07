A special election will be held March 17 to fill the vacant 58th Legislative District seat left by former State Rep. Justin Walsh, R-Rostraver.
Walsh resigned to serve as a judge in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas, a seat he ran for last year. He was elected to serve as state representative in 2016.
The district covers part of Westmoreland County, including the City of Monessen; Rostraver, East Huntingdon and South Huntingdon townships; and North Belle Vernon, West Newton, Mount Pleasant and Smithton boroughs.
The special election does not coincide with the presidential primary election in Pennsylvania, which is April 28. The special election was announced Tuesday by Speaker of the House Mark Turzai, R-Allegheny. Two other special elections for state representatives will also be held that day.
"Candidates for all three offices will be selected by a process designated by their respective political parties, and the winners of the special elections will take office after the results are certified," said a press release issued by Turzai's office. "District offices of the former members will remain open under supervision of the House to assist constituents with issues or problems and continue constituent inquiries already in progress until a new state representative takes office."
Voters in the 8th Legislative District in parts of Butler and Mercer counties and the 18th Legislative District in Bucks County will also cast ballots March 17 to fill vacancies created by the resignations of former Rep. Tedd Nesbit, R-Butler/Mercer, on Jan. 2, former Rep. Gene DiGirolamo, R-Bucks, on Jan. 5.
The 58th Legislative District is located at 1739 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon, Pa., 15012, and can be reached at 724-929-2655.
