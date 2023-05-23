Bands marching down main streets in big parades, burgers sizzling on the grill, a whiff of suntan lotion at the local pool – that’s Memorial Day weekend. This Memorial Day weekend, area pools welcome back swimmers, sunbathers and guests of all ages for sliding, swimming, diving (but no dunking!) and concessions. Grab a towel and double-check your local pool’s hours, or head to a new-to-you gem of entertainment.
Just don’t forget your sunblock!
Fayette County
Franklin Township Community Pool
115 Warchol Road
Vanderbilt
Beginning Saturday, May 27, the pool, which boasts a double slide and colorful water features, will be open for the season. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily excepting May 30 through June 2, when the pool is open limited hours of 4 to 8 p.m.
Starting June 3, regular hours resume and folks are welcome to swim from noon to 8 p.m. daily, weather permitting, through the end of the season.
Admission is $10 at the gate for patrons ages 5 and older. Kids 4 and under swim free.
Season passes are also available for purchase, at $110 per person for the season.
For the latest on the Franklin Township Community Pool, or for more information, visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/people/Franklin-Township-Community-Park/100057561395587/ or call 724-529-0318.
Greene County
Carmichaels Pool
355 Ceylon Road
Carmichaels
Carmichaels Pool and its funky splash pad welcomes swimmers, sunbathers and guests of all ages beginning June 3. The pool is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. all summer long.
Daily admission for children ages 1 through 17 and seniors ages 62 and older is $8. Cost of daily admission for adults 18 and older is $10.
Family and individual season passes are available for purchase. Carmichaels Pool also offers a 10-punch pass, priced at $40 for children and seniors and $60 for adults.
Greene County Water Park
200 East Roy Furman Highway
Waynesburg
The splashing starts June 3, when the Greene County Water Park officially opens for the season. The pool will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m., when people are invited to twist their way down the red slide or enjoy concessions.
Daily admission is $8 for children ages 1 to 17. A daily ticket for adults 18 and older costs $10, and $8 for seniors aged 62 and older.
Individual and family season passes are available, along with a 10-punch pool pass. The 10-punch pass costs $60 for children and seniors and $80 for adults.
Mon View Pool
377 Stoney Hill Road
Greensboro
Sparkling water and the iconic big red slide invite guests to the Mon View Pool opening day, Saturday, June 3.
The pool will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. through the end of the summer.
Children ages 1 through 17 and seniors 62 and older can purchase a day pass at the gate for $8. Daily admission for adults 18 and older is $10.
Ten-punch passes are available at $40 for children and seniors and $60 for adults. Individual and family season passes are also available for purchase.
For more information on any of the three above Greene County public pools, visit https://www.co.greene.pa.us/pools or call 724-852-5323.
Ryerson Station State Park Pool
361 Bristoria Road
Graysville
The recently renovated pool and splash pad opens on a limited schedule Saturday, May 27, when folks are invited to enjoy the water from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The spray park will remain open daily, weather permitting, through the summer, while the pool will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays until further notice. When the pool is open, hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For Ryerson Station State Park pool hours, or more information, visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us/stateparks/findapark/ryersonstation.
Washington County
Canonsburg Town Park Pool
1 VFW 191 Dr.
Canonsburg
Expect extra fun in the sun all summer long, as Canonsburg Town Park celebrates its 100th anniversary at the pool Memorial Day Weekend through end of summer.
The pool, which features two diving boards, an iconic fountain and baby pool, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29. Veterans with proper photo ID swim free all Memorial Day weekend long.
Town Park Pool closes May 30 through June 1, but reopens for the last day of school June 2 from 1 to 7 p.m.
Regular pool hours begin Saturday, June 3. Folks are welcome to enjoy the pool and its amenities from noon to 6 p.m. daily through the end of the season.
Night swims – some featuring live music – will be held weekly from 7 to 9 p.m.
Daily admission is $8, and season passes are available for purchase.
To reach the pool during swimming hours, call 724-745-0963
For the latest on Town Park Pool and the surrounding park, visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Canonsburg-Park-Recreation/100063473174008/.
Washington Park Pool
283 Dunn Ave.
Washington
Water started filling the Washington Park Pool early this week, and as long as everything goes according to plan, the pool will be open for diving, sliding and general summer fun from noon to 6 p.m. Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
The pool closes for the week and will reopen for the season Saturday, June 3. It will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. starting June 3 through the rest of the season.
Daily admission for city residents is $6 or $7 for non-residents.
Season passes are available for purchase.
For park and pool updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/thewashingtonpark/. To reach the park office, dial 724-228-2812.
