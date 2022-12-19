Santa and his elves made a stop at the Fayette County Career & Technical Institute recently to do some Christmas trimming - only instead of the tree, they trimmed some hair.
On Dec. 12, students in the barber program donned Santa’s red suit and beard or elf regalia to offer free haircuts. Other classes at the school got on board with the festivities, too. Culinary arts students made special cookies, while cosmetology classes entertained children by showing them how to make slime. And everyone who came had the opportunity to take a picture with a life-sized gingerbread house created by building construction students and decorated by culinary arts students.
The 1,250-hour barber program, taught by Lumont Shannon, is relatively new to the school, launching in August 2020. The intergenerational program includes both adult and secondary students, and provides local training as the nearest barbering schools are over an hour from Fayette County. Those who successfully complete the program can obtain their Pennsylvania Barber License.
Adult Education Director Maria Lovat said students approached her with the idea to offer free Christmas haircuts in October.
The next start date for the barber program is Jan. 23. For more information, call Lovat at 724-437-2721 x 255.
