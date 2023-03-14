The state attorney general’s office last week filed several felony charges against a Springfield Township man accused of sending explicit messages to someone he believed to be a teenage girl.
Barry Eugene Shipley, 52, is accused in court documents of asking a 13-year-old girl to text him about a month ago. He allegedly asked her to delete any messages between them so her parents would not see.
According to the criminal complaint, Shipley asked the girl to send pictures of herself. She reminded Shipley of her age, blocked him and took screenshots of the messages which were later provided to state police.
An investigator with the attorney general’s office then contacted Shipley, posing as the girl with a different phone number.
According to the complaint, Shipley began sending sexually charged messages and asked to meet the victim in Springfield Township. Shipley was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday at the location he gave.
In an interview with investigators following his arrest, Shipley allegedly confessed to sending the inappropriate messages.
Shipley faces felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and criminal use of a communication facility.
He was arraigned Friday morning before District Judge Nathan Henning, who sent him to the Fayette County jail on $150,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
