Springhill Township in Greene County has complied with recommendations from the state auditor general’s department following a 2019 audit of their liquid fuels fund.
In an audit report made in January for the Liquid Fuels Tax Fund of Springhill Township from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019, the state auditor general’s department listed no findings and added that the township had complied with all its recommendations after listing findings in a report from Jan. 1, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2017.
In the latter report, the department found that the township:
n Retroactively spent $1,217.70 from the tax fund in 2016 on an expenditure from 2015.
n n Expended $1,173.20 from the tax fund for a workman’s compensation premium in 2016, which the department noted is a non-permissible expenditure.
n Deposited liquid fuels tax money in excess of current needs in a non-interest-bearing checking account, as municipalities are required to invest all monies in the Liquid Fuels Tax Fund account to earn interest until expended.
n Failed to remit payroll taxes withheld for state taxes to the Department of Revenue.
The state auditor general’s office recommended to the Department of Transportation that the township reimburse $2,390.90 to its Liquid Fuels Tax Fund, which the most recent auditor’s report stated that the township did, in March 2019, and complied with the other recommendations.
