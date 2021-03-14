St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is reopening its campus on Tuesday, March 16.
The North Mount Vernon Avenue campus, which includes a retail thrift store and furniture store, closed just before Christmas due to rising COVID-19 concerns.
Director of Operations Darren Scruggs said St. Vincent de Paul will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays.
He also said volunteers in all areas, especially the food pantry, are needed. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Scruggs at director@svdpuniontown.org or 412-489-2757.
