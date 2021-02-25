Stage Right’s Student Company will be staging in-person and streaming performances of “The SpongeBob Musical” this weekend.
“With the pandemic, it’s hard to find titles available right now,” said Anthony Marino, the founding artistic director of Stage Right.
Marino said they were looking for something new that had wide appeal for both children and families to enjoy.
They found all of that in SpongeBob SquarePants.
Based on the Nickelodeon animated television series of the same name, the show made its world premiere in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.
Following a month of previews, the musical opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in December 2017, opening to critical acclaim, and garnering 12 Tony Award nominations.
Marino said when the musical tour started, so did the COVID-19 pandemic, so the musical wasn’t something widely know to many.
He said he was familiar with the television show, laughing along when his children were growing up, so he looked into the musical and found it to be a beautiful, hilarious story with a positive message.
“SpongeBob has a big heart, and a can-do attitude. He believes in himself and he learns from his mistakes,” Marino said.
For the students at Stage Right, Marino said, many of them never saw the musical or watched the show, but the opportunity to act on stage during the pandemic was one too good to pass up.
Because the show is relatively new, he and the Stage Right performers discovered it together.
“Learning a new show as a company is always fun, but this show is extra special because the material is fantastic,” he said. “By the middle of the third week of rehearsals, the cast roundly loved the show."
Marino added that one of the three big things that stick out in the show are the music as it features a score composed by a number of famous musicians including David Bowie and Brian Eno, Panic at the Disco, Cyndi Lauper, The Plain White T’s, Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, John Legend, They Might Be Giants and the Flaming Lips.
The other is the comedy aspect of the musical taken straight from the show as it follows SpongeBob, Sandy, Patrick, Squidward and Mister Krabs, as they attempt to save Bikini Bottom from an erupting volcano.
Marino said the third aspect that people will enjoy is how the audience will feel immersed in the show.
“I think they’ll enjoy the overall tonality of the piece,” he said. “You’re kind of in the cartoon.”
The students clamoring to perform -- Marino said they have a cast of 73 -- and have been broken down into four separate casts throughout the performance to keep everyone safe with social distancing. Doing it that way also offers everyone a chance to perform, he said.
In addition to social distancing, Marino said all the performers will be wearing face shields and masks on and off stage, and he added that seating will be limited for the live performance, but the performance will also be streamed so an unlimited number of people can watch the performance from their homes.
“Either way, you’re going to love it,” Marino said.
“The SpongeBob Musical” will be presented in person at the Science Hall Theatre at the Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for students and $15 for streaming.
To purchase in-person or live-streaming tickets, call 724-832-7464 or go to www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows
