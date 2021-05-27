Students attending workshops at Stage Right in Greensburg put together the skills they’ve been honing to bring the community three classic shows next week.
The preteen group will perform a young performer’s edition of “Bye Bye Birdie,” by Michael Stewart, on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The teen group will be performing Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes” on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The 4 to 7 year olds will perform a show featuring songs from 75 years of Disney movies at noon on Saturday.
The shows will be in person at Westmoreland County Community College Science Hall Theatre, which is operating at 50% capacity. About 250 people will be able to see each performance, and those who are fully vaccinated will be able to view the performances without a mask, Artistic Director Tony Marino said.
Marino said the shows will not be streamed or recorded since they do not have video rights to them, so anyone who wishes to see them must attend in person.
Each year, everything students learn from the workshops culminate to full show performances in the spring, Marino said. For three weeks, the students rehearse on weekday evenings and Saturdays to bring the shows together.
In order to ensure that every student gets the most out of the experience, the preteen and teen shows are cast multiple times. “Bye Bye Birdie,” which involves 40 students, is double-cast so that different students are cast as the lead characters for one of the performances. “Anything Goes,” which has 44 students, is triple-cast, so the leads are different students for each performance.
Because many young students have not had much experience performing classic shows with older-style comedy, music and dance, Marino said the students had fun with the challenge of learning them.
For the youngest set of performers, the challenge came with older Disney songs that the children were not as familiar with, like those from "Snow White" and "Cinderella." Marino said they knew most of the newer songs from seeing the movies.
Marino said the students are required to wear masks during rehearsals, and they will be wearing clear face shields during the performances. He said they also continue to check student’s temperatures and have them social distance during rehearsals.
Marino said he hopes this group of shows will be the last ones with those restrictions, as their staff are all fully vaccinated and more children are beginning to get vaccinated.
Tickets to see the preteen and teen shows cost $20 for adults and $12 for students and can be purchased online prior to the show. Tickets for the ages 4 to 7 show will cost $5 at the door and are not sold online.
To buy tickets, visit stagerightgreensburg.com/shows or call 724-832-7464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.