A Star Junction man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly hit a 3-year-old girl.
State police said Eric Michael Rock, 30, left a red handprint on the girl’s left cheek, as well as other cuts and bruises on her face and mouth.
According to court paperwork, the girl’s mother Cheyenne Hiles told police Rock came to a Perry Township home April 20 to take a shower, and found the girl crying. Hiles told police Rock took the child to her room, and she heard a slapping noise. Police said Hiles asked Rock if he hit the child, and he said he did not.
Hiles said a kitchen timer went off and she left to remove food, and came back upstairs to check on the girl. She had to wake the child up, and believed she was unconscious, according to court paperwork. Police said Hiles took the girl from the home and called 911.
Rock is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering welfare of children and harassment. He is confined at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
