A Star Junction man allegedly charged at state police with knives in both of his hands Monday, telling troopers to shoot him or he would kill them.
Police said they responded to a First Street home in Perry Township around 1:20 a.m. after a caller reported that Jason M. Carocci, 43, intentionally ingested rat poison.
When troopers arrived, they saw a woman in the home run across the living room and try and hide under a bed, according to the complaint.
Carocci walked toward that person, who was only partially identified in court documents, holding a large knife in each hand, police said.
Troopers told Carocci to drop the knives.
“At this point in time he told us to shoot him or he would kill us. The defendant then raised the knives and began to charge at (police) saying ‘I’m going to kill you’,” the complaint stated.
Troopers used a Taser on Carocci, and he fell to the ground and was disarmed.
Police said he tried to roll away when they tried to handcuff him, and alleged kicked one of the responding troopers.
The woman in the home told police he threatened to kill her for calling 911. Additionally, police alleged, Carocci spit on an EMT while he was being transported to the hospital.
He is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest, three counts of terroristic threats and one count each of disorderly conduct and aggravated harassment by prisoner.
At Carocci’s arraignment, Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. denied him bond citing public safety reasons.
He will face a preliminary hearing at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.