A Star Junction man was sentenced to 8 ½ to 17 years in prison for causing skull and rib fractures to his 7-week-old daughter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Saturday, March 25, 2023 1:23 AM
Windy with rain showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 1:03 am
Saturday, March 25, 2023 1:23 AM
A Star Junction man was sentenced to 8 ½ to 17 years in prison for causing skull and rib fractures to his 7-week-old daughter.
A Fayette County jury convicted Mark A. Barkley, 26, of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment earlier this month.
On Thursday, prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault that were lodged against the child’s mom, Hannah L. Kerestesi, 21, of Perryopolis.
Police filed charges after they received a report of the abuse from Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after the child was admitted to the intensive care unit in September 2020.
In the complaint, filed in February 2022, police said Barkley was caring for the girl when she was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.