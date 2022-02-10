Two Star Junction residents are behind bars, charged with causing the skull and rib fractures sustained by their 7-week-old daughter.
Mark Alan Barkley, 25, and Hannah Lynn Kerestesi, 20, both face charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault that were before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
State police said they started investigating the alleged abuse on Sept. 22, 2020, when they received a child welfare report from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh (CHP) regarding bruising and a skull fracture of a baby girl who was admitted to the Pediatric Iwntensive Care Unit.
The report stated the injuries the baby sustained were not consistent with statements Barkley and Kerestesi gave to police to explain how she had been hurt, according to court paperwork. The details of their statement were not included in the affidavit of probable cause.
Police met medical personnel at the hospital and were told that the girl was transferred from Jefferson Hospital to Children’s Hospital due to a change in mental status and abnormal breathing. The hospital was also awaiting an MRI, full skeletal x-ray and eye exam at the time.
Those tests showed the baby had four fractured ribs, and one additional rib that was likely fractured.
On Oct. 29, 2020, a doctor reported to police that Barkley was caring for his daughter while she was hospitalized in Pittsburgh and sustained a sublingual (under the tongue) injury that was accompanied by bleeding.
“After consultation with numerous medical professionals from CHP, their opinion is that (the baby) has unequivocally been the victim of physical abuse on multiple occasions,” police wrote in charging documents.
Police said Barkley and Kerestesi told them that they were the child’s only caregivers prior to her being hospitalized. A complaint filed in the matter indicated the child has been placed in the custody of an aunt since her hospitalization.
According to court paperwork, police delayed filing charges because of jurisdictional issues. Police believe the bulk of the child’s injuries occurred in Fayette County, but the complaint included allegations that Barkely injured the baby while she was hospitalized in Allegheny County. Police said the Allegheny County district attorney’s office ceded jurisdiction in the matter to Fayette County prosecutors.
Barkley and Kerestesi were arraigned Wednesday morning. Kasunic set bond for each at $100,000. Both were committed to Fayette County Prison, and have preliminary hearings scheduled on Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.