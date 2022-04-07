Citing concerns for rare, threatened or endangered plant and wildlife species, the state has stopped rock climbing at two state game lands in Fayette County.
Pennsylvania Game Commission in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the move at State Game Lands 51 (SGL 051) and State Game Lands 138 (SGL 138) on Tuesday.
SGL 051 is located in Connellsville, Dunbar, Springfield, Stewart and Wharton townships, and is about 16,954 acres; and SGL 138 is in Georges Township, and is 2,918 acres.
Because of their rugged sandstone formations, those areas have been popular with rock climbers.
Game Commission Southwest Region Director Jason Farabaugh said climbers and climbing groups are typically respectful of wildlife and habitat and support conservation; however, the same formations that attract climbers also serve as critical habitat for plant and wildlife species.
Increased climbing has worn away lichens and moss on rock faces and has cleared vegetation and naturally occurring woody debris and leaf litter from the bases of climbing rocks, state officials said. Those changes have degraded habitat, impacting the reptile, amphibian and mammal species that use it.
“The rocks provide protection from predators, overwintering habitat and grounds to hunt for food,” said Chris Urban, PFBC non-game, threatened and endangered species coordinator. “This habitat should be preserved in its natural condition if these species are to thrive there.”
State game lands are different from other public properties in that their primary purpose is to provide wildlife habitat and hunting and trapping opportunities for license buyers. Other recreation on game lands often is permitted, though some activities are prohibited or limited during hunting or trapping seasons.
“While state game lands importantly provide the public with places to hunt, trap and otherwise lawfully enjoy the outdoors, maintaining habitat that supports wildlife species and protecting those species, is integral to the game lands system and the mission of the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” said Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “The daily carrying out of that mission is a big reason why we have the wildlife we do in Pennsylvania and places to enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.