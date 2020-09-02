Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that a Fay-Penn Economic Development Council business park expansion project, expecting to create 250 jobs in the county, was selected for a $2.05 million low-interest loan.
“The additional loan funding from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority is the final piece of the financing puzzle for Fay-Penn to construct our 100,000 square foot speculative building,” said Bob Shark, Fay-Penn’s executive director. “The commonwealth has really stepped up to facilitate economic development in Fayette County, and I’m very appreciative of their support.”
Fay-Penn held a groundbreaking ceremony July 21 at the Fayette Business Park in Georges Township on Mountain View Drive. The project is considered speculative because future occupants are not yet identified.
“Based on economic development trends Fay-Penn was seeing, businesses looking to establish themselves in new locations – especially those seeking larger building footprints – have become more interested in ready-to-occupy buildings rather than ready-to-develop land. There’s definitively risk involved to construct a large, expensive building without someone ready to move in, but we needed to move forward with this project for Fayette County to be more competitive in attracting new businesses here,” Shark said.
The PIDA loan is a 15-year loan with a 1.75% fixed interest rate. The building will be able to hold 10 or more tenants and is expected to provide for 250 full-time jobs. The total project cost is $4.1 million. Fay-Penn already received a $1.2 million grant and a $1.8 million low-interest loan through the state Business-in-Our-Sites (BOS) program.
The project is slated for completion in the fall.
“To create jobs, businesses need room to grow, and the commonwealth stands ready to provide assistance to developers constructing new offices and business facilities,” Wolf said. “This investment will pay dividends in the years to come as companies relocate to Fayette County, bringing with them jobs, revenue, and new opportunities.”
(0) comments
