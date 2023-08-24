Nicholson Township

Photo courtesy of David Smith

This area in Nicholson Township was the site of a proposed injection well.

 Courtesy of David Smith

While the application for a proposed injection well in Fayette County may have been withdrawn, county and state leaders are looking for ways to stop similar applications in the future.

