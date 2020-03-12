The state Department of Corrections suspended visitation to all of its prisons until March 27 in an effort to quell the spread of COVID-19.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, whose district includes state prisons in Fayette and Greene counties, praised the move.
“These hardworking men and women already put their lives on the line each and every day to keep us safe. These are responsible, proactive steps to ensure staff can go home each day without having to fear spreading this virus to their friends and loved ones,” said Snyder, D-Jefferson.
In addition to putting a temporary halt to visitation, DOC Secretary John Wetzel also announced enhanced screening of staff, vendors and contracted providers, including chaplains. That will include taking everyone’s temperature and other screening question.
Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed inside, Wetzel said.
The DOC has also mandated all essential employees report to work.
“Our goal, in addition to delaying the impact of this virus on our system, is to continue normal operation of our system. To focus on that goal, we need to limit who enters our facilities and focus on critical functions,” Wetzel said.
Recognizing that cancelling visits may have an impact on inmates, Wetzel said DOC officials are working to increase phone time and commissary order limits.
“We are all in this together,” Wetzel said. “So, together we are going to work to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prison system.”
