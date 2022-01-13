A state grant has been awarded to Fayette County for the construction of a walking trail at Dunlap Creek Park.
The $171,000 grant was awarded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to fund a 9,800-linear-foot perimeter loop trail spanning eight feet in width in the park located in Menallen Township.
“Building a trail garnered a significant amount of public support throughout the planning process,” said county Chief Community Development Specialist Art Cappella, who added that the project is a result of the county’s Master Site Plan. “It was a top priority, and that is why it is part of our Phase I development for the park.”
Fayette County Director of Parks, Recreation and Trails Tom Petrus said the trail would open up other opportunities for hiking and biking.
“The trail will have a tremendous impact on the park, with an influx of all age groups coming in and being able to navigate the property on a designated trail that will open access to all of the pavilions, docks and future amenities the park will have to offer,” he said.
Petrus acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all who worked on the Master Site Plan, including the commissioners, the Office of Planning, Zoning and Community Development, Menallen Township, project engineers and residents who provided valuable feedback.
“The effort to move forward with the Master Site Plan is monumental, and without all the people that helped in finalizing this plan, this would have never happened,” Petrus said. “The project falling into place is the first step in creating a better park system for the county and all that utilize the parks from wherever they call home.”
Cappella said, once permitting and excavation is complete, construction will begin later this year.
Next on the list is the addition of a new boat dock followed by many other improvements detailed in the Master Site Plan.
“This trail is a great thing for the county for two reasons. First, it demonstrates that we’re implementing our plan ... that was developed through meetings between county officials and our citizens,” Cappella said. “Second, this is a meaningful project because of its health aspect.”
“The park is such a beautiful and tranquil place and is a significant part of the Laurel Highlands Region,” he said. “This is truly what makes it such a great thing for all of Fayette County.”
Petrus said he looks forward to spring, when bird watchers, fishermen, walkers, runners, pavilion gatherers and others will return to Fayette County’s parks.
“This is a place that visitors come to enjoy and get away from the daily grind,” he said, adding that visitors should be mindful of leaving the park in a better condition than when they found it. “If you carried it into the park, you can carry it out.”
