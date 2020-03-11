Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that there are 14 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with two now confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That makes 16 cases statewide, along with a case that doesn’t make the count: a patient who tested positive who’s being treated in Montgomery County – but who is not a Pennsylvania resident.
As she spoke from Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon, Levine also raised an issue she described earlier this week: community spread. That, she said, refers to a situation in which “multiple people have been infected with a contagious disease in an area where we as public health officials are not sure how they became infected.”
It’s something that has not yet taken root in the state, she said, but noted the possibility that it might. And in those areas where it does, she said, the possibility of legally mandated mitigation efforts to reduce the illness’s hold may be possible.
“As we prepare for community spread, county, state and local partners are working to see what measures they can take,” she said, noting the possibility of placing restrictions on public gatherings. In response to questions, she said the department was not recommending the closure of public schools.
“We’re certainly not recommending at this time that public schools close,” she said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Levine said, 173 Pennsylvanians had been identified for testing, with 100 testing negative, 14 determined to be “presumptive positive,” two confirmed by the CDC, and 57 tests pending.
Levine noted, too, news that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that the CDC will provide $16,904,048 in funding to Pennsylvania “in support of their response efforts to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” as an announcement from the federal government stated earlier in the day.
She said the uses of the funding would cover much territory, touching, among other areas, county and municipal health departments, the state’s command center, “staff time and overtime,” communication efforts and long-term care living facilities.
Levine said COVID-19 is stirring more concern and disruption than the flu, also a contagious illness responsible for deaths.
“My response is to look at what’s happened in other countries,” she said.
She emphasized the moniker of “novel coronavirus,” noting that the illness is new and that no one has even partial immunity to it. She mentioned, too, the absence of a vaccination.
She reminded people, as well, that anti-flu medications do exist, even if imperfect, and that no such medications exist to combat COVID-19. Finally, she returned to the global situation, pointing to the outbreaks reported in various nations.
She noted that that World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic today as deaths from the illness climb through the thousands.
Much of Levine’s focus broached the possibility that community spread could develop in at least a part of the state. She pointed out that the southeastern part appeared to be the most likely since many of the cases were detected there.
A mitigation strategy, she said, would not have to cover the entire state.
“It doesn’t have to be a Pennsylvania-wide strategy,” she said. “It could be a local strategy. We are discussing that every day.”
People seeking updates can go to https://www.health.pa.gov/.
