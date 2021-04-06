The state House approved legislation Monday, aimed at helping bar and restaurant owners who have permanently closed their operations.
House Bill 425 would allow a liquor licensee whose business closes permanently to sell any remaining liquor or wine to another licensee who is qualified to sell such products. Current law only permits the licensee to sell leftover product to the entity that purchases his or her liquor license.
The measure was sponsored by state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown.
“While COVID-19 restrictions on our bars and restaurants are finally being lifted by the governor, the last year took a heavy toll on all of the owners of these establishments, and some have been forced to close their doors for good,” Dowling said. “While this bill can’t bring their businesses back, it would help the owners recover at least some of their losses.”
Under the bill, the closing licensee would be required to contact the PA Liquor Control Board (PLCB) in writing and provide the name of the purchasing licensee and identify the product sold. The licensee would also be required to provide a description of the liquor, including brand names, sizes and numbers of containers.
The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.
