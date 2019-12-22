A bill recently introduced in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives would create a blood alcohol content limit for concealed carrying.
House Bill 2145, whose prime sponsor is Rep. Kristine C. Howard, D-Chester County, would make carrying a firearm with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater a summary offense with a $100 fine and suspension of their concealed carry permit for up to three years.
“Our bill aims to protect our Commonwealth’s responsible firearm users and their loved ones from potentially deadly incidents,” Howard and Rep. Christopher M. Rabb, D-Philadelphia County, wrote in a memorandum to House members.
A second or subsequent offense would result in a misdemeanor of the third degree, a $500 fine, and a license suspension of at least three years, with the possibility of permanent permit revocation.
The bill was referred Wednesday to the House Judiciary Committee, which includes Reps. Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown. Justin Walsh, R-Rostraver Township, was also a member of the committee but was elected judge in the Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County and will resign his House post Jan. 5.
Dowling could not be reached for comment on the bill Thursday.
“(F)irearms can be, and too often are, deadly weapons,” Howard and Rabb wrote in their memo to House members. “When used under the influence of alcohol by irresponsible firearm owners, they can injure and even kill those we love.”
License to Carry Firearms permits have become more common throughout Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties over time.
In 1999, there were 12,365 License to Carry Firearms permits issued across Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, according to data from Pennsylvania State Police annual reports on firearms.
In 2018, there were more such licenses issued in Westmoreland County alone and 26,486 in total issued across the same four counties, a 114% increase from 1999.
Fayette County issued 5,428 permits in 2018 per state police annual firearms report data, a 71% increase from its 1999 total.
Greene County’s 2018 total, 1,377, was 225% higher than its 1999 total, while Washington County saw a 208% increase to 6,688 and Westmoreland County a 97% rise to 12,993 over the same span. The local increases are in line with Pennsylvania’s 156% rise during the same span.
Homicides committed with firearms increased from 568 in 1999 to 884 in 2018, a 56% increase. But the percentage of homicides committed with firearms decreased from 72% to 67% over the same span.
So how would this be enforced in the privacy of one's own home?
