Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.