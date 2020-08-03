State Rep. Ryan Warner’s son, Ben, was 4 years old when his parents learned he had a severe food allergy that sent him to the hospital.
“Our family had no idea that our son had any food allergies at all. One day, he picked up a cashew. He didn’t even eat it, just set it down, then began eating his lunch and went into anaphylactic shock,” said Warner, R-Perryopolis. “That was probably the most terrifying day of my entire life.”
His son’s severe allergy to walnuts and cashews changed their lives. Birthday parties and play dates became complicated affairs, fearing their son would come into contact with an allergen that could quickly turn lethal. It also prompted Warner to introduce House Resolution 798, designating May 10 to 16 as Food Allergy Awareness Week in Pennsylvania. It was unanimously approved by the state House of Representatives last week.
“Ben’s food allergy has not only changed his life but the lives of our whole family. Activities many families take for granted – such as going to birthday parties, amusement parks, playgrounds, restaurants and more – are frightening because you don’t know when your child may accidentally come into contact with an allergen,” Warner told the House chamber. “Hand washing, social distancing and eating at home rather than eating out were the norm for my family long before the COVID-19 crisis.”
He further thanked fellow legislators for supporting a law he sponsored, Act 93 of 2018, expanding access to EpiPens. He asked the General Assembly to consider policies to improve food labeling, ensure EpiPens are affordable and accessible, and encourage the development of treatment options.
His son has gained more tolerance to allergens through oral immunotherapy, or OIT, Warner said.
Warner cited statistics that indicate food allergies among children have increased 50 percent since 2000, and an average of two students has a food allergy in every classroom. While he said learning the reasons for the increase are important, mitigating the dangers are critical in the meantime.
There are misconceptions surrounding food allergies, he said, and some people think a parent or child with a food allergy is acting overly cautious.
“I think a lot of people may not understand the extreme sensitivity these children have to it,” he said.
He likes to pose the question, if someone gave you a bag of potato chips that were processed in the same facility as rat poisoning, would you eat it?
“That’s the same reality that people with food allergies have to live with,” he said. “Just a trace amount can send a child into anaphylactic shock.”
Children with food allergies are also twice as likely to face bullying in school, which Warner said is because children with severe food allergies are often isolated. They may have to eat lunch in a separate room or sit alone to eat. They also may be unable to go to birthday parties or other social events with other kids.
“It really restricts what you can and can’t do with your child,” he said. “Just an ordinary birthday party becomes a big event when you take a child there with food allergies.”
