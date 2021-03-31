Fayette County will be part of a new initiative that provides Narcan at no cost to county jails across the state.
During a Wednesday meeting of the Fayette County Prison Board, Sheriff James Custer said the Pennsylvania Sheriffs Association partnered with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and Vital Strategies to increase Narcan access for those returning to communities after incarceration.
The sheriffs’ association, under a grant received from Bloomberg Philanthropies and Vital Strategies, will provide outreach, assistance and training to individuals working and placed in county correctional facilities on the use of Narcan for drug overdoses.
Custer, who is president of the sheriffs’ association, said the county prison can place orders, and Narcan will be sent to the prisons at no cost to the counties. He added that, in Fayette County, the supply sent to the prison won’t affect the supply with the Fayette County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
“We want to reduce deaths, overdoses and crime associated with drug addiction,” Custer said. “Providing Naloxone to those with a substance use disorder helps law enforcement meet those goals.”
Research suggests drug overdose is the leading cause of death among recently incarcerated people, with the highest risk of death within the first two weeks of release.
Also, an estimated 65% of individuals incarcerated in the U.S. have an active substance use disorder. Pennsylvania’s 63 county jails admitted and/or discharged an estimated 266,306 individuals with an SUD in 2018, officials said.
Custer said he hopes to start distribution to the prisons in the next two weeks.
In other business, Warden John Lenkey spoke of efforts to be more involved in the community by using the maintenance crew and inmates to perform duties outside of the prison like cutting the grass outside of the courthouse.
“We’re trying to get our inmates within the jail out to help the community,” Lenkey said. “Not only does it ensure some confidence with the inmates and gives them a sense of purpose, but it also does help the community.”
Lenkey said they’re still working on the program in terms of having larger crews or multiple crews out to do separate projects at the same time.
“We’ve been asking for that for a long time, and I’m glad to see it’s finally happening,” said board member Commissioner Vincent Vicites.
