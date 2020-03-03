As the number of deaths in the U.S. from the COVID-19 rise and new cases are reported, officials at local hospitals stressed that they are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus.
At the same time, officials at the state level are moving toward more testing for the illness.
“Pennsylvania now has the ability to test for cases at the state laboratory in Exton,” Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said during a Tuesday press conference. “We can do approximately half-a-dozen tests per day, but we are expecting new equipment by the end of the week that will increase that.” The tests, she said, use a nasopharyngeal swab, applied to nasal cavities.
She said the state had been sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing before the state testing site became active. She said she expects local facilities to begin testing soon – a process that is guided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Levine confirmed there have not been any cases of the coronavirus in the state, but said based on developments in other parts of the country, “We will not be surprised if we see a positive test.”
She also said the federal government’s support will be crucial.
“We are looking for the federal government for further funding in order to fund this response,” she said, noting that Pennsylvania has spent about $200,000 in its response so far.
Symptoms of COVID-19, according to the CDC, include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Kathleen Rosatti, Excela Health’s director of medical outcomes, patient safety and infection control, said they’re focused on planning, should the virus hit close to home.
She noted focus areas that include “pandemic screening, personal protective equipment, triage of infectious patients, infection control guidelines, communication for employees, patients and the community, and information sharing with key stakeholders.”
“The infection control guidelines for health care workers, per the (CDC), are very similar to the precautions that are used to treat patients with Tuberculosis and other contagious respiratory illnesses,” she said.
Monongahela Valley Hospital also has policies in place regarding the coronavirus, said Andrew Bilinsky, media specialist for the hospital.
“The hospital staff meets on a regular basis to discuss any updates regarding the virus and the hospital’s preparedness of an outbreak,” he said. “If an outbreak would occur, MVH is performing ongoing assessments of supplies and, if needed, will reach out to available suppliers and resources to cover any additional needs. MVH is following CDC guidelines and our area is considered low-risk. MVH has followed and will continue to monitor CDC and PA Department of Health updates.”
Levine, meanwhile, said people who suspect they have the virus should go to their primary care physician. If they do not have one, she said, they should go to a hospital or other health facility to be tested. They should also, she said, notify the health facility beforehand and call the Pennsylvania Department of Health first at 877-PA-HEALTH so that someone from the department can reach out to the local medical facility.
She said the state has the means to quarantine patients if needed.
“We do have resources for quarantine if necessary,” she said. “For privacy purposes, we’re not going into detail.”
Levine underlined the need for vigilance with regard to other illnesses, as well – such as the flu.
“We have over 100,000 flu cases in Pennsylvania, and tragically we have had 74 deaths,” she said.
Prevention measures for both the flu and coronavirus, she said, are similar. They include washing hands thoroughly, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if sick.
