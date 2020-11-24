State officials held a roundtable discussion last week to discuss autism spectrum disorder and how to make encounters equitable in the criminal justice system.
The discussion was spearheaded by Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty and included two county judges, a district attorney, a state Department of Human Services representative and a college student with autism.
The discussion served as a kickoff for regional meeting with the goal of raising understanding of the needs of people with autism spectrum disorders within the criminal justice system.
Dougherty said he started a quest to increase his understanding and educate others after encountering a person with autism when he was a family court judge. He said he did not know the person had an autism spectrum disorder, and thought the person was acting “incorrigible or belligerent.”
He said judges are taught to read body language and behavior to determine demeanor and whether someone is being truthful, but the standard rules don’t apply when dealing with a person on the spectrum. Morgan Bathgate, a freshman at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, said many people with autism struggle with eye contact, which can be read as rudeness or dishonesty.
“Our behaviors can sometimes make us look like we are being rude in our culture, but that is not our intention,” she said.
Many people with autism do not like to be touched, especially without a warning. She said handcuffs can cause anxiety because of sensory issues that are a common feature of autism. While she has never been involved in the justice system, she said the sudden pounding of a gavel would probably cause her to shake and cry.
Many people with autism adhere strongly to their routines, and need to know the reasons behind what is happening in their lives. She said ideally, a person with autism would be shown around the courtroom before their appearance and each step in the process would be spelled out in advance, down to details like where they will be sitting. It would be best if the person who explained the process was with them at court, so they know they have that support.
If a person with autism is simply thrust into the court system with no explanation behind what they did wrong or what is happening, she said, “It’s not going to be pretty, and we most likely aren’t going to comply with you unless you tell us why.”
The officials emphasized that knowing a person has autism is critical. They encouraged people with autism or their parents to advocate for themselves and inform their attorney and judge what they need. They believe judges are willing to comply. If they face push back, they recommended writing a letter to the county’s president judge.
Dougherty said he wants the public to see judges as a person who can help, and that there are avenues to provide services.
“We are they last vestiges of hope for them before sometime bad happens,” he said. “I can’t stress that enough.”
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said it is important authorities know as early as possible about a person’s diagnosis, whether the person is a defendant, witness, victim or juror. He said many parents introduce their autistic child to the local police department, so police know in advance about their child’s diagnosis and so the child knows the police are there to help.
In some cases, appointing a guardian ad litem may be helpful for a person with autism in court, which can be an appointed mental health professional.
If a person with autism is facing charges, Piecuch said they must first determine if the person is criminally liable, which involves understanding the difference between right and wrong and making the decision to do something they knew was wrong. Autism is not an “accountability-free disorder,” he said, although defense attorneys often want to say their clients are not liable.
“That does a disservice to people on the autism spectrum, frankly, because there are many people on the spectrum leading productive lives and contributing to society,” he said.
Once liability and competency are determined, he said, they determine the best path for the case, weighing factors of public safety, root causes and recidivism, he said. Rehabilitation and other alternatives to incarceration may be appropriate.
