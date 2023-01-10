A McKeesport man has been charged following a nine-mile police chase that ended with the driver striking a state police vehicle this weekend.
State police charged Dontae Arseni Armstrong, 32, with fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving death or personal injury, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
The charges stem from an incident where police were on patrol in North Union Township at 3:27 a.m. Saturday where they saw a sedan driving on West Main Street with improper tinting the driver’s side front window.
Police turned their vehicle around and followed the car, which then made an abrupt left turn into McDonald’s that was closed at the time and then exited the parking lot to turn left onto Route 40 before making an improper turn into the Sheetz parking lot where troopers activated their emergency lights.
Police said the car did not stop as it made an illegal turn out of the Sheetz parking lot and quickly accelerated onto West Main Street, taking police on a 15-minute pursuit for approximately nine miles.
As the vehicle reached 2nd Street in Smock, it failed to make a bend in the road, crashing into the driver’s side door of a police vehicle assisting in the pursuit where airbags were deployed.
The car continued on the roadway and struck a chain-link fence where the driver, later identified as Armstrong, ran from the vehicle and was chased by police. Armstrong was tackled over an embankment and a struggle ensued until other troopers arrived and assisted in handcuffing Armstrong, who still allegedly resisted arrest.
Police said Armstrong was allegedly found to have an odor of alcohol on his breath, his driver’s license was suspended and was on probation or supervised release.
At WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Armstong was checked for injuries, but refused a chemical test of his blood.
He’s currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $30,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Armstrong at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
