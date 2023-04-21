State police have arrested five people following a drug investigation in Uniontown.
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Troopers served search warrants at multiple homes in the city on April 13. Arrested were Blake Dennis, 26, of New Salem, and Richard Williams, 43; Kim Williams, 68; Kody Dennis, 23, and Gregory Dennis, 72, all of Uniontown.
According to the criminal complaints, between last October and earlier this month, Kody, Blake and Gregory Dennis sold narcotics to confidential informants.
Some of these purchases were made at 2 East St., the home of Richard and Kim Williams. Richard and Kim are the uncle and grandmother of Kody and Blake Dennis, who are brothers.
On April 13, police searched the Williams home and discovered $10,000 cash, 166 grams of suspected cocaine, 16 grams of suspected fentanyl and ammunition.
Police also searched the home of Gregory Dennis at 114 Titus Ave. There, troopers found more cash and suspected narcotics.
According to the complaint, police found about more than $1,400 at 62 1/2 Whiteman Ave., the home of Kody Dennis, but no narcotics.
Richard and Kim Williams, and Gregory Dennis all face felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Kody and Blake Dennis are charged with criminal conspiracy.
Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox arraigned most of the defendants last week. Cox denied Kody Dennis bail. Per online court records, Cox believes he is a flight risk. Richard Williams is currently in the Fayette County jail on $100,000 bond. Kim Williams and Gregory Dennis each posted bond. Blake Dennis has not been taken into custody.
Preliminary hearings in the case are scheduled for 9 a.m. April 26.
