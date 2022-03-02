A Perryopolis man who is a corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police has been arrested on a slew of child pornography charges.
Sean Ryan McKenzie, 37, faces 21 felony charges of possession of child pornography. He faces several additional charges of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer, or filming sex acts, disseminating photographs or film of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to a press release from state police, McKenzie worked for Troop T in New Stanton. He enlisted in state police in June 2008.
State police said McKenzie has been suspended without pay until the criminal charges have been resolved.
District Judge Rebecca Tyburski sent McKenzie to the Westmoreland County prison on $500,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. March 9.
