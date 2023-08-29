State police are holding a free car seat safety check on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morrell Volunteer Fire Department, 1232 University Drive, Dunbar.
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Updated: August 29, 2023
Technicians will be available to check the instillation of the seats at no charge. Those who attend are asked to bring the owner’s manual for the vehicle, and the car seat instruction book.
To schedule an appointment, call Trooper Kalee Barnhart at 724-439-7111. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.
