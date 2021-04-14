State police identified the man fatally shot by a trooper after a standoff that started with a call about domestic violence in Melcroft Tuesday afternoon.
Keith Robert Tafoya, 67, of Acme, raised his gun at police when he exited his home after hours of negotiations, Trooper Robert Broadwater said.
Police were initially called to the home on Pine Slopes Road in Saltlick Township at about 10:30 a.m. after a woman escaped the house and called 911 to report domestic violence. When state police arrived, Tafoya fired shots through the front door at them, according to Broadwater.
The State Police Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the house and negotiators spoke with Tafoya throughout the standoff. When Tafoya exited the house, raising his gun to police, they fatally shot him.
Broadwater said police had not dealt with Tafoya in the past, and the state police major case unit will continue to investigate the shooting.
“All the resources that the state police have at our disposal will be on this case,” he said. “But understand, this all started with the individual’s choices and actions, and it escalated by his actions and choices. (Tafoya’s death) is not that outcome that we wanted.”
