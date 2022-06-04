A Stewart Township man shot and killed another man outside a North Union Township business before turning the gun on himself Friday afternoon, state police said.
Police said Craig Eric Rishel, 50, went to 79 Atlas Road near Hopwood about 3 p.m. and shot Brian J. Coll multiple times in the parking lot of a business.
Coll was able to call 911 for help, and troopers found him inside the business with several gunshot wounds. Coll, 55, of Masontown, was taken by ambulance to Uniontown Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said they later found Rishel dead after he shot himself in his car, which was located near the scene.
Investigators said the killing was prompted because Rishel was angry that Coll was in a relationship with Rishel’s ex-wife, whom troopers did not identify in a press release. Police said after Rishel shot Coll, he tried to enter the business where his ex-wife was working, but he was not able to get inside.
Police found two guns and multiple suicide notes with Rishel inside his car.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.