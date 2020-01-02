State police are investigating the death of an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette, officials at the prison said.
Joseph Gacha, 42, died Monday, according to a Thursday release from prison Superintendent Mark Capozza. Officials did not say what led to Gacha’s death, noting that the cause will be determined by the Fayette County coroner.
Gacha was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Luzerne County, and had been at SCI-Fayette since Dec. 26, 2018, prison officials said.
