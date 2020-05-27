State police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his pickup truck over an embankment Monday afternoon.
Police and EMS were called to Zias Road in Jefferson Township at about 2:40 p.m. and found a man already deceased in a green Ford F-150. The investigation remains open while his cause of death is determined.
State police did not release the name of the man, but said his next of kin was notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.