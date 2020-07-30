A Brownsville man allegedly robbed and assaulted his cousin outside the Allison Post Office early Thursday morning, along with another unidentified suspect, state police said.
Dustin Michael Mickey, 19, of Front Street reportedly texted his cousin, Thomas E. Darst Jr., at about 11:30 p.m., saying he had the $150 he owed him and told Darst to meet him at the post office. There, Darst was met by Mickey and another man, court documents indicated.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Mickey reached through the passenger side of Darst’s car and pistol whipped him, and the second man came to the driver’s side door and pointed a gun at Darst. Mickey allegedly demanded Darst give him all of his money, and Darst refused. Mickey allegedly grabbed $380 from Darst’s pockets. Darst fought the men and ran back to his home, leaving his car behind, he told police.
State police found Darst’s car still running outside the post office, along with cash scattered outside the car. A “significant amount of blood” was on the driver’s side seat, from the head rest to the center of the seat, court documents said.
Police said Darst had a cut on the top of his head.
Mickey is charged with aggravated assault, theft and two counts each of robbery and simple assault. Charges were filed by state police in Belle Vernon before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who issued a warrant for Mickey’s arrest.
It sounds a TV script.
