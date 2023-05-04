State police in Uniontown are offering a $5,000 reward for information in an unsolved Dunbar Township homicide.
State police offering $5,000 reward for information in cold case
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, May 4, 2023 1:48 AM
Notice of the reward was posted on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website Tuesday.
John David Watson Jr., 14, disappeared in May 1974 while running errands for his mother. His body was found the next morning in a field near his home, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Joseph Leos, of Mount Pleasant, was charged for the crime in 2015 at the recommendation of a grand jury. However, a district judge dismissed the homicide charge at the preliminary hearing due to a lack of evidence.
Leos, who would have been 17 at the time, was a friend of Watson’s.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call state police at 724-439-7111 and ask to speak to Trooper Bell. Callers will be allowed to remain anonymous.
