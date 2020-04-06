A 20-year-old man was assaulted at a gathering in Grindstone early Saturday morning, state police said.
Anthony Franco, 20, of Vestaburg was located after a 30-minute search and taken to Uniontown Hospital with a swollen lip. He told police an unknown male caused the injury.
Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department and state police were called to the rural, highly wooded area near Railroad Street at about 5:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. Officials were unable to immediately locate Franco, and fire chief Rich Lenk assisted with an ATV.
"During the search, I observed multiple off-road vehicles and ATVs fleeing the area on unsurpassable trails and through the brush," Trooper Eric Kuhse wrote in a release.
Trooper Robert Broadwater said no citations were issued related to the coronavirus mitigation efforts.
State police are continuing their investigation into the alleged assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.