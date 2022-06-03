State police responded to 79 Atlas Road in North Union Township on Friday for a reported shooting.
According to Fayette County 911, a call came in around 3 p.m. reporting one man had been shot. The shooter, also a man, fled the scene in a Chevrolet pickup truck, emergency officials said.
Police remained on the scene late in the afternoon, and no additional details were available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.