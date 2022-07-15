State police are searching for two men who they believe tried to abduct a clerk at a Franklin Township, Greene County gas station.
The incident occurred Tuesday shortly before 9 p.m. at a Sunoco at 270 E. Roy Furman Highway, according to a press release posted to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website.
According to the release, two men lured the clerk toward gray van and then one of them tried to pull her inside.
The van has an out-of-state license plate and a red and white logo on the side, according to the release.
The suspects are described as white men. One is older with white hair, while the other has brown hair and tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
